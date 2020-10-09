The goal of the Arctic Innovation Lab is to bring forward new student ideas to address Arctic challenges, and build a global network of students who want to make a difference in the field. We also provide funding for a few ideas. Partners in the seminar include UArctic members Fletcher School - Tufts University, Luleå University of Technology, Ilisimatusarfik - University of Greenland, Reykjavik University, and UIT The Arctic University of Norway.