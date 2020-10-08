In 2021, a coalition of organizations including The Arctic Institute , Women in Polar Science, and Women of the Arctic are organizing a webinar series, Breaking the Ice Ceiling.

The series aims to:

To illuminate polar research and achievements (past and present) by those who identify as women and those who were designated female but self-identify differently across all races and ethnicities to uncover lesser-known stories of women in polar science, historical and contemporary;

To foster discussion on systemic change in polar sciences (Indigenous, natural, and social sciences) to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion;

To weave connections and collaborations between many roles in a social change ecosystem in order to develop tools and methods to reach new audiences and inspire the next generation of women polar knowledge holders, researchers, and scientists; and

To create a space that values and incorporates Indigenous women’s oral histories and traditional knowledge as a fundamental component of scientific research.

Please fill out this form if you would like to present in this webinar series and the organizers will reach out and follow up on coordination.