The online SIEF2021 congress brings into focus discourses and practices of making, breaking, reinterpreting and transgressing rules. Organizers invite participants to explore the dynamics, modes, arenas and implications of breaking the rules, and to revisit and discuss underlying concepts.

The 15th SIEF congress will take place 21-24 June 2021. It is hosted by the University of Helsinki, Finland’s largest and oldest academic institution (est. 1640). Due to the continuous uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, all panels, workshops and roundtables of SIEF 2021 will be virtual.

SIEF2021 features several panels under a dozen thematic streams, many of which are directly related to the Arctic/North or have relevance in the Arctic context.

The Call for Papers is now open and will close on 26 November 2020. Please read the instructions on how to propose a paper or a poster on the Call for Papers and Posters page. Note that convenors of accepted panels, roundtables and workshops or combined formats are obliged to be members of SIEF for 2021.

For the full call, including instructions, and to submit a proposal, visit the SIEF2021 Call for Papers webpages at www.siefhome.org/congresses/sief2021/cfp.

About the theme

With the theme "Breaking the rules? Power, participation and transgression", SIEF2021 brings into focus discourses and practices of making, breaking, reinterpreting and transgressing rules.

To break the rules is to be an agent of change, exposing faultlines, establishments, hegemonies, and vulnerabilities. Organizers propose to examine the implications of “breaking the rules” in social, economic, political, cultural and academic contexts. In the tradition of folkloristic, ethnological, and anthropological inquiries around rule-making, bending and breaking, organizers invite you to examine cultural forms of participation to create an understanding of what happens and what is at stake when rules are transgressed or broken in everyday life. Finding loop-holes, taking short cuts are among the everyday tactics of bending or making your ‘own’ rules.

