UArctic is happy to welcome a new team member to our Finance, Development, and Engagement area.

For the past four years, Eyjólfur worked as a Project Manager for Mountaineers of Iceland. With its base at Langjokull Glacier, Eyjólfur is no stranger to Arctic conditions. As a Project Manager in the Sales Department, Eyjólfur worked to convince foreign groups to travel to Iceland and coordinated their activities in the country. He is excited about shifting his focus to UArctic fundraising.

Working closely with the UArctic team and its partner Arctic Circle, the Philanthropy Manager will serve as the senior fundraising officer for planning, organizing and directing philanthropic and non-profit fundraising activities and programs, including the major gifts program, annual giving, targeted approaches and special campaigns. The position is hosted at the University of Iceland. The Philanthropy Manager reports directly to Vice-President Finance, Sheila Downer.

Eyjólfur has an MA Degree in International Affairs and a Master's Degree in Project Management from the University of Iceland.