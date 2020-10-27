The session will be held in English.
The panellists are:
- Henrik Hansen, CMO of Greenland
- Anders Koch, professor & chief physician (Infectious epidemiology & prevention, Greenland)
- Gwen Healey, Executive Director, Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre (Iqaluit, Canada)
- Katie Cueva, Assistant Professor of Health Policy, Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER), University of Alaska Anchorage
You can access the session via Zoom. You can find information on meeting ID and more on the second page.
Remember to turn off your video and to mute your microphone when accessing the Zoom meeting. This way you avoid disturbing the panelists and other participants.
Questions can be send to healthresearch@uni.gl