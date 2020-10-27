In connection with the PhD course organized by the Greenland Centre for Health Research at the Institute for Nursing and Health research ( University of Greenland ) in collaboration with partner universities and researchers from the circumpolar region, we have invited a panel of circumpolar researchers and stakeholders to discuss ”Lessons learned from Covid-19 across the Arctic”. Since this is not only relevant to our PhD students, we have decided to make this a public event via Zoom.

The session will be held in English.

The panellists are:

Henrik Hansen , CMO of Greenland

Anders Koch , professor & chief physician (Infectious epidemiology & prevention, Greenland)

Gwen Healey , Executive Director, Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre (Iqaluit, Canada)

Katie Cueva, Assistant Professor of Health Policy, Institute of Social and Economic Research (ISER), University of Alaska Anchorage

You can access the session via Zoom. You can find information on meeting ID and more on the second page.

Remember to turn off your video and to mute your microphone when accessing the Zoom meeting. This way you avoid disturbing the panelists and other participants.

Questions can be send to healthresearch@uni.gl