In this issue, find news on recent Arctic research publications, educational platforms, and research visits among the PEEX community.

Read the Newsletter Issue #14 October 2020 here.

 

News:

  • SMEAR-II Station turns 25
  • ICOS Science Conference 2020

PEEX Blog: 

  • Extensive aircraft campaign across the Russian Arctic: overcoming pandemic 2020
  • The Web Application for the Environmental Education
  • AKK-MEO-BNU Seminar on Polar and Boreal Environment
  • Snow and ice mass balance in the Finnish Arctic
  • Smart and Sustainable Cities international conference
  • Spatial data exchange in communities and research networks, research and development potential
  • iCUPE Datasets for Polar Regions
  • Strengthen PEEX Modelling Platform research and development through HPC-Europa3 Transnational Access Programme
  • EuroScience Open Forum2020 in Trieste, Italy
  • PEEX research collaboration – SRCES RAS and UHEL-INAR – virtual meeting
  • ‘Multilevel Local, Nation- and Regionwide Education and Training in Climate Services, Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation / ClimEd’

Upcoming conferences
PEEX Special Issue publications
Education
Visual Corner
UArctic news
Future-Earth news