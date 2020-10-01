The Faculty of Law at ULap is responsible for the education of one fourth of the lawyers in Finland. Our new students follow the renewed degree structure, which combines multiform modes of study and independent study. Our teaching is now more practical than ever, without neglecting the theoretical foundations of the discipline. We study law and justice comprehensively, addressing a range of different sectors of society. Our research is carried out in collaboration with the local stakeholders and international partners.



The appointee’s duties will include conducting research in the field of Intellectual Property Rights, IP Management and Sustainability at the Faculty of Law, in the context of the Academy of Finland funded project “Shaping, fixing and making markets via IPR: regulating sustainable innovation ecosystems (SHARE)”. The SHARE project is a consortium between the University of Helsinki/Faculty of Law (Prof. Taina Pihlajarinne/project PI and Prof. Jukka Mähönen/sub-project PI) and the University of Lapland/Faculty of Law (Associate Prof. Rosa Maria Ballardini), funded by the Academy of Finland. At ULap, the appointee will work under the supervision of Associate Prof. Rosa Maria Ballardini. However, close collaboration with the team from the University of Helsinki will be pursued on a constant base. The main working language will be English.

Applications and appendices are to be submitted by 29 October 2020, 13:00 by email as a single file (pdf) to: kirjaamo(at)ulapland.fi or as hard copy by post to: Lapin yliopisto, PL 122 (kirjaamo, Yliopistonkatu 8), 96101 Rovaniemi, FINLAND. The application documents may also be submitted using the University’s secure mail service: https://securemail.ulapland.fi. When using secure mail, enter kirjaamo@ulapland.fi as the recipient’s address. The application documents will not be returned.

