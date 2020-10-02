The online series will engage the broadest audience possible in conversations about how to build the resilience of Arctic communities and ecosystems across a variety of focus areas. The first session takes place on October 7.

Indigenous Youth Leadership – Arctic Resilience Forum Session

October 7 at 11:30am – 1:00pm EST

"There is a powerful generation coming to help this world. Indigenous youth represent the future of their communities, and many are already stepping up to be leaders. This session will explore the challenges Indigenous Youth are encountering, what crises are close to them, and what it will take for them to step further into leadership in the face of these crises as they seek to capture new opportunities for their community. It will also look at a few examples of existing efforts to further empower young people to take on leadership roles.

In this session we will begin with introducing the Arctic indigenous context and resilience thinking, leading into a moderated Lavvu Dialogue with Indigenous Youth from the circumpolar Arctic. (A lavvu is the Sámi term for the traditional nomadic tent, which represents a key arena for discussions serving to bridge different views and interests.) We seek to leverage the platform of the Arctic Resilience Forum as an opportunity to consult Indigenous Youth about their aspirations and needs for taking charge for resilience leadership."

Register for the webinar here

The session is coordinated in partnership between Harvard Kennedy School Arctic Initiative, World Reindeer Herders, International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry, and UArctic EALÁT Institute, and is part of the Arctic Council Arctic Resilience Forum.

The Arctic Resilience Forum will be convened every Wednesday from 11:30am – 1:00pm (EST) over a series of ten weeks.