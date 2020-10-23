UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education will host a session in Arctic Science Summit Week 2021. The conference will be held online.

Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 will be held on 23-26 March online. The overarching topic of ASSW2021 is "The Arctic: Regional Changes, Global Impacts". The conference was moved online due to COVID-19.

Call for Abstracts is now open until November 30, 2020. The conference accepts oral and e-poster presentations.

UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education will host a conference session titled "Education, Equity and Inclusion: Teaching and Learning for a Sustainable North". The session abstract is visible on the ASSW website, under theme "Education and Capacity Building for the Polar Regions".

Read the detailed instructions for abstract submissions and see the session themes on the bottom of the ASSW webpage.

We warmly welcome you all to participate and invite abstracts to our session!