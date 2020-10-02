UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education had its first regular network meeting with discussion about the network’s future. The network is planning to have these meetings twice a year from now on.

The online meeting’s agenda was an evaluation questionnaire and its results. The questionnaire was made earlier this year 2020, topics including network development on cooperation, joint research, events and activities and communications.

Thematic Network on Teacher Education celebrates its five-year anniversary on this year. Meeting’s purpose was getting together and discuss what network should do in the future and what development ideas participants have.

The questionnaire was successful, and the network got concrete suggestions for developing teamwork. Network representatives also discussed on which direction network should be evolved and what aspects of the network were found valuable.