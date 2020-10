"I was eager to engage with other students studying Arctic environments, peoples, and policies from not only different countries, but from different places within the Arctic circle too," Stephanie Masterman says.

The course Circumpolar Studies 100 - the introductory course to UArctic's Circumpolar Studies curriculum - was hosted by Trent University and delivered online.

Masterman, a major in American Indian Studies and minor in Arctic Studies at the University of Washington, took the opportunity to join the course over the summer 2020.

Read more about her experiences from the University of Washington Canadian Studies Center webpages.