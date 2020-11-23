The New York Times Style Magazine published an online story with the headline: "In the Arctic, Reindeer Are Sustenance and a Sacred Presence". The article explores the significance of protecting dying culinary traditions for reindeer herders from Arctic Indigenous communities.

Written by Ligaya Mishan, the article explores the significance of protecting dying culinary traditions for reindeer herders from Arctic Indigenous communities.

Anders Oskal, one of the Leaders of UArctic Institute of Circumpolar Reindeer Husbandry (UArctic EALÁT Institute) and Director at International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry, was also interviewed.

A version of this article appeared in print on November 15, 2020, Page 26 of T Magazine with the headline: "What We Take From the Reindeer".

The online version of the article is available here.

In the cover photo: A spread of Arctic provisions including, from left, sun-dried white trout, moose antler, venison sausage, caribou blood sausage, dried Arctic flounder, dried sea bream, caribou lichen, meadow onion stems and seed heads, dried wild crowberries and geothermal Arctic sea salt against a deer hide backdrop.