Every year, the Arctic Futures Symposium creates discussions and exchanges between Arctic stakeholders from different backgrounds and perspectives over key challenges and issues the Arctic is facing. The 2020 Symposium will be held as a series of webinars from 30 November to 2 December.

The International Polar Foundation and its many Arctic stakeholder partners would like to cordially invite you to take part in the 11th annual Arctic Futures Symposium. Due to COVID-19, the Symposium will be held as a series of webinars over three successive days in the afternoon Central European Time (GMT+1) during week 49 (Monday 30 November - Wednesday 2 December).

The symposium will feature panel discussions that cover a number of key topics chosen by Arctic stakeholder partners including:

Arctic Challenges

Arctic Policies of the EU, Arctic States, and Arctic Stakeholders

Arctic Community Needs and Preparedness

Pollution, Climate Change and Biodiversity: Challenges and Solutions

Community Resilience through Empowerment

A Uniquely Arctic Entrepreneurship and Investment Culture

The EU's Engagement in the Arctic and Implementing the EU Green Deal

An outline of topics that will be addressed in the webinars is available on the symposium website, where you can also find a list of confirmed panelists and moderators. A full programme will be made available on the website in the coming weeks.

The event is free of charge and open to all.

However, if you would like to attend the event, registration is required, as it helps the event managers to better plan the logistics of the event and meet participants' needs.

If you have any trouble registering, or if you have any questions regarding the symposium, contact events@polarfoundation.org, or +32 2 520 34 40.