The science days of the ASSW 2021 will take place online 24-26 March 2021 under the overarching topic “The Arctic: Regional Change Global Impacts”. The call for abstracts is open until 30 November.

The Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 will be organized 20-26 March. Despite the focus on the Arctic, several sessions accept contributions on the Antarctic, aiming at fostering networking and advances on research on both poles.

Submissions of abstracts is open for the following themes:

A) The Arctic: Regional Changes, Global Impacts

B) The Changing Arctic Ocean: Dynamics and Impacts

C) Arctic Climate Dynamics

D) The Changing Terrestrial Environments: Dynamics and Impacts

E) Unravelling Arctic Ecosystem Dynamics

F) Education and Capacity Building for The Polar Regions

G) Living in The Arctic

H) Observing the Arctic

Each lead author may submit up to one oral and one e-poster presentation. The notification on abstract acceptance will be made on 30 December 2020, with the final programme being presented in January 2021. Oral presentations will be up to 12 minutes. The e-posters are to be submitted in PDF format. Detailed Guidelines will be made available in January.

Abstracts text is limited to 1500 characters and the title should not be longer than 150 characters.

Abstract submission deadline: 30 November 2020

For more information and to submit an abstract, visit the ASSW 2021 webpages at https://assw2021.pt/.