The University of Oulu coordinated networking project “Indigenous and non-indigenous residents of the Nordic-Russian region: Best practices for equity in healthy ageing (NORRUS-AGE)” received its successful online start on November 4, 2020.

The participants from Finland, Norway, Denmark, Greenland, and Russia and are members of the UArctic Thematic Network on Health and Well-being. They developed a joint proposal to the Nordic Council of Ministers Open Call for Nordic-Russian co-operation in spring 2020. The team of researchers received the full funding and now ready to work together for the next 18 months.

The project aims to identify innovative policies and practices supporting healthy ageing and to produce academic articles, policy brief and other recommendation and communication materials to relevant stakeholders. The project will also have three workshops that project partners, hopefully having them as face-to-face, if the situation with the COVID19 pandemic permits.

The project coordinator Dr. Anastasia Emelyanova says: “Our work is guided with the recently released WHO recommendations on the Decade of Healthy Ageing 2020-2030. It is an opportunity to bring together forces for ten years of concerted and collaborative action to improve the lives of older people, their families, and the communities where they live. In our work, we are enthusiastic to focus on the areas where we locate, - a very dynamically ageing Arctic (Nordic-Russian) region”.

