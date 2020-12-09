The virtual event " Arctic Telecommunications & Data Infrastructure: Quintillion's Solution for North America " will be held on December 14, 2020, at 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm ET.

Broadband connectivity is a prerequisite for economic growth, education, national security, and the provision of public services in the COVID-19 era. Yet many communities throughout the North American Arctic lack reliable, affordable, and redundant internet access. Insufficient telecommunications and data infrastructure affect critical defense and homeland security assets and missions, while Chinese and Russian investments in the Arctic continue to grow. The region’s dynamic social, environmental, and political landscape requires more advanced, secure telecommunication and data infrastructure.

On Monday, December 14th, please join Polar Institute Director Mike Sfraga for a virtual armchair discussion assessing one company's efforts to enhance telecommunications infrastructure in the Arctic. Quintillion is the owner and operator of the only subsea fiber optic cable system in the North American Arctic. The company's vision includes an expansion connecting Japan to London with Alaska at the fulcrum, as well as key landings in Iceland and Thule Air Force Base in Greenland that have the promise of supporting a broad range of civil, federal, and military needs.

Moderator:

Michael Sfraga

Director, Polar Institute; Director, Global Risk and Resilience Program

Panelists:

George Tronsrue III

Chief Executive Officer, Quintillion

Michael (Mac) McHale

Chief Revenue Officer, Quintillion

General (Ret.) Charles H. Jacoby, Jr.

Senior Strategic Advisor, Quintillion

