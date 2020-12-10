The University of Lapland is looking for four junior researchers (salaried, full-time PhD positions) to carry out their doctoral theses in the multidisciplinary doctoral programme The Arctic in a Changing World. We have four faculties – Art and Design, Education, Law, and Social Sciences – and as our doctoral student, you will be based in one of the Faculties with an affiliation to the multidisciplinary doctoral programme.



The vacancies will be filled as of 1 April 2021. The fixed-term, full-time positions can be applied for a period of one–two years (12–24 months), with a possible extension to a total maximum of four years, depending on the current stage of the applicant’s doctoral dissertation and, if nominated, progress in the position.



Your main responsibility is to carry out a doctoral dissertation in one of the faculties at the University of Lapland: Art and Design, Education, Law, or Social Sciences. In addition, you will have an affiliation in the multidisciplinary doctoral programme The Arctic in a Changing World.



Responsibilities:

The main responsibility of a junior researcher is completing a doctoral degree at the University of Lapland. In addition, you can participate in teaching in the related field. Working time used for teaching-related tasks and other tasks is to be max. 5 % of the total working time. The selected candidates are expected to conduct their doctoral dissertations on a full-time basis, and to participate in other activities of the graduate school in Rovaniemi. The other activities may be e.g. participation in applying for projects and external funding, and involvement in organising conferences, research projects, publications and lectures.

The University of Lapland takes an active role in global Arctic responsibility, and this cross-disciplinary doctoral programme contributes with research excellence to meeting the challenge of how we humans can organise our life sustainably amidst such developments. How do we best balance the diverse interests and how can human life in the Arctic become an example of agency and adaptability in changing conditions?



The doctoral programme crosses disciplinary boundaries with representation from social sciences, legal studies, education, and art & design. It offers PhD education that covers under the umbrella of “The Arctic in a Changing World” a wide range of topics such as inclusive communities and welfare, governing transitions in the environment and society, and innovation in art, design and services. We place a high importance on research ethics and incorporation of diverse perspectives from different disciplines. In doing so, our programme aims to equip the successful candidates with key expertise relevant for academia as well as society at large.

Submission of applications:

Applications (in English, Finnish or Swedish) are to be addressed to the University of Lapland and delivered no later than 21 January 2021 at 1:00 pm (local Finnish time) by email as one document in PDF format to the address: https://securemail.ulapland.fi or to kirjaamo@ulapland.fi or as a printed copy to the following address: University of Lapland, Registry, (Yliopistonkatu 8) PO Box 122, FI-96101 Rovaniemi, FINLAND.



