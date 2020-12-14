German travellers, explorers, missionaries and scholars produced significant new knowledge about the Arctic in Europe and elsewhere from the 17th until the 19th century. However, until now, no English-language study or collective volume has been dedicated to their representations of the Arctic.

Possibly due to linguistic barriers, this corpus has not been sufficiently taken into account in transnational and circumpolar approaches to the fast-growing field of Arctic Studies. This volume serves to heighten awareness about the importance of these writings in view of the history of the Far North.

The chapters offer critical readings of manuscripts and publications, including travelogues, natural histories of the Arctic, newspaper articles and scholarly texts based on first-hand observations, as well as works of fiction. The sources are considered in their historical context, as political, religious, social, economic and cultural aspects are discussed in relation to discourses about the Arctic in general.

The volume opens with a spirited preface by Professor Jean Malaurie, France's most distinguished Arctic specialist and author of The Last Kings of Thule (1955).

Publication details

Jan Borm and Joanna Kodzik (eds.), "German representations of the Far North (17th-19th centuries): Writing the Arctic. With a Preface by Jean Malaurie", Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Cambridge Scholar Publishing, 2020.

ISBN: 1-5275-6022-8

ISBN13: 978-1-5275-6022-2

Release Date: 1 December 2020

Pages: 305

Price: £64.99

See also: https://www.cambridgescholars.com/product/978-1-5275-6022-2