The online workshop "Multilevel Governance and Interregional Cooperation: Vol.1 – The Pacific Arctic" will be held on (Tue) January 12, 2021, 16:00-17:30 (Japan Standard Time, GMT +9) on Zoom (hosted by Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center).

The online workshop is organized by Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center and Arctic Challenge for Sustainability (ArCS) II – project in cooperation with the Human Resource Development Platform for Japan-Russia Economic Cooperation and Personnel Exchange (HaRP) and UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic.

PROGRAMME

Opening

PART 1:

Aleksandr Voronenko: Presentation: “Interregional cross-border cooperation in the Eastern Arctic: Bering Pacific-Arctic Council”

Mia Bennett (Assistant Professor, University of Hong Kong, Department of Geography): Commentary

Aileen Espiritu (Researcher, UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the Barents Institute): Commentary

Q&A

PART 2:

Introducing recent and future activities:

Fujio Ohnishi (Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center): ArCS II-project, International relations group

Marina Lomaeva (Hokkaido University, International Affairs Department, HaRP Secretariat): HarP-project

Aileen Espiritu: UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic.

Closing words

PRACTICAL:

Free of charge, but registration needed. If you are interested in joining the event, please send a message (including your name, affiliation and the email address where you would like to receive the Zoom Meeting Invitation) to Juha Saunavaara, Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center: juha.saunavaara@arc.hokudai.ac.jp