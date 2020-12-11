The online workshop is organized by Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center and Arctic Challenge for Sustainability (ArCS) II – project in cooperation with the Human Resource Development Platform for Japan-Russia Economic Cooperation and Personnel Exchange (HaRP) and UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic.
PROGRAMME
Opening
PART 1:
Aleksandr Voronenko: Presentation: “Interregional cross-border cooperation in the Eastern Arctic: Bering Pacific-Arctic Council”
Mia Bennett (Assistant Professor, University of Hong Kong, Department of Geography): Commentary
Aileen Espiritu (Researcher, UiT The Arctic University of Norway, the Barents Institute): Commentary
Q&A
PART 2:
Introducing recent and future activities:
Fujio Ohnishi (Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center): ArCS II-project, International relations group
Marina Lomaeva (Hokkaido University, International Affairs Department, HaRP Secretariat): HarP-project
Aileen Espiritu: UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic.
Closing words
PRACTICAL:
Free of charge, but registration needed. If you are interested in joining the event, please send a message (including your name, affiliation and the email address where you would like to receive the Zoom Meeting Invitation) to Juha Saunavaara, Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center: juha.saunavaara@arc.hokudai.ac.jp