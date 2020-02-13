The Arctic Circle Secretariat is now accepting proposals for Sessions at the 2020 Arctic Circle Assembly to be held October 8-11, 2020, in Reykjavík, Iceland. Submissions will be accepted until May 1, 2020.

As the UArctic Congress 2020 is organized in conjunction with the 2020 Arctic Circle Assembly, we will have a strong presence throughout the event. We especially encourage those that were unable to submit a proposal for Congress to instead organize a session at the Arctic Circle Assembly.

All Sessions run for 60 minutes and are held in auditoriums, lecture halls, board rooms, and open spaces throughout Harpa and nearby venues.

See the Call for for Session Proposals for full details. We look forward to seeing many of you in Reykjavik in October!