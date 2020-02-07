Framed by the overarching theme “The Arctic: Regional Changes, Global Impacts”, Lisbon invites international experts on the Arctic and Indigenous Peoples to discuss the “New Arctic” and also its impacts and interactions to and with the lower latitudes.

The Arctic Science Summit Week 2021 will bring together scientists, Indigenous people, Arctic community members, and Arctic science stakeholders from all over the world to present and discuss the most recent advances on Arctic knowledge across disciplines, from the natural sciences to the humanities. The conference will also be an opportunity to foster research synergies between both Polar Regions, with sessions that target both Poles welcomed.

The call for scientific sessions is open until 30 April 2020. The conference will have plenary lectures and a large number of parallel science sessions, accepting both oral and e-poster presentations.

Important Dates

January 2020 to April 30, 2020 – Call for Scientific Sessions

April 2020 to November 30, 2020 – Call for Community Meetings Requests

May 2020 to October 31, 2020 – Call for Abstracts

November 2020 – Notification of Abstract Acceptance

November 2020 to January 31, 2021 – Early Bird Registration

March 2021 – ASSW2021