Kola Science Center RAS invites participants to the X international scientific and practical conference “The North and the Arctic in the New Global Development Paradigm. Luzin Readings 2020”, which is to be held on April 9 - 11, 2020 in Apatity (Murmansk region of Russia). The main theme of the conference is socio-economic development of the Russian Arctic.

The conference will include plenary sessions, parallel sections, and the “School for young Arctic researchers”.

Conference sessions:

Globalization and economic processes in the Arctic;

Nature management in the North and the Arctic: economy and ecology;

Social aspects of sustainable development in the Arctic: new trends, new solutions;

Innovative industrial development of the North and the Arctic in the conditions of digital transformation;

Regions and municipalities of the North and the Arctic;

Financial and investment potential of the North and the Arctic of Russia;

The North and the Arctic: history and modernity*;

“School for young Arctic researchers”.

* Regional platform of the V International scientific conference “The Arctic: history and modernity” (Saint Petersburg, March 18-19 2020)

Working languages: Russian, English

Participation: Conference fee is 1,500 RUR. For students and postgraduates participation is free of charge!

Registration: For participation please fill in the registration form before March 1, 2020.

Publications: publication of conference articles, indexed in Scopus and WoS is possible. In case of participation in absence publication of abstracts will cost 600 RUR (including postal charges). Payment for publication should be done within a week after acceptance of the paper. For students and postgraduates publication of abstracts indexed in Russian Science Citation Index is free of charge. For publication please send your abstracts and articles to: conf-iep@ksc.ru. All articles will be peer-reviewed.

Abstracts and articles are accepted till February 24, 2020.

Contact persons:

Lyudmila Ivanova, PhD, member of the Organizing Committee (communication with foreign participants):

ivanova@iep.kolasc.net.ru phone: +7 (81555) 75668

For detailed information and requirements to abstracts please visit the conference web-pages.