The conference’s aim is to solve complex problems related to the conservation and further operation of buildings and structures on the permafrost. Following the conference, a special issue of the indexed journal "Scientific Bulletin of the Arctic" will be published.
Participation in the conference and publication of scientific articles is free of charge.
Applications deadline - March 15, 2020.
For more information, application form and registration requirements, see the Information letter. (in Russian)
Contact persons:
Zhanna Petukhova petuhovajg@mail.ru
Mikhail Elesin ema0674@mail.ru