The Arctic Permafrost Research Center at Norilsk State Industrial Institute invites you to participate in the II International scientific and technical conference "Experience and prospects of construction and operation of buildings and structures on permanently frozen soils", which will be held in Norilsk on April 2, 2020.

The conference’s aim is to solve complex problems related to the conservation and further operation of buildings and structures on the permafrost. Following the conference, a special issue of the indexed journal "Scientific Bulletin of the Arctic" will be published.

Participation in the conference and publication of scientific articles is free of charge.

Applications deadline - March 15, 2020.

For more information, application form and registration requirements, see the Information letter. (in Russian)

Contact persons:

Zhanna Petukhova petuhovajg@mail.ru

Mikhail Elesin ema0674@mail.ru