The conference’s aim is to solve complex problems related to the conservation and further operation of buildings and structures on the permafrost. Following the conference, a special issue of the indexed journal "Scientific Bulletin of the Arctic" will be published.

Participation in the conference and publication of scientific articles is free of charge.

Applications deadline - March 15, 2020.

For more information, application form and registration requirements, see the Information letter. (in Russian)

Contact persons:

Zhanna Petukhova petuhovajg@mail.ru

Mikhail Elesin  ema0674@mail.ru