The Future of the Arctic Human Population: Migration in the North Conference takes place in Rovaniemi, Finland on 28–29 May 2020. This will be the first ever conference on (im)migration in the cap of the north that is a part of series of activities of UArctic Thematic network on Arctic Migration .

Registration for the conference is now open on the conference homepage www.arcticcentre.org/MIN2020. The conference is free of charge but all participants are required to register by 15 May, 2020. The conference organizers will offer coffee & lunch for all participants.

Preliminary conference program is available in the conference website. The first conference day on 28 May is policy and business oriented and includes panel discussions of ambassadors and business sector. In the business panel entrepreneurs and representatives of cross-arctic companies will discuss the topic of skill-based immigration. How to attract and how to keep foreign workers in the Arctic? What is the role of entrepreneurs and companies?

The second conference day on 29 May is scientific oriented. Among others, the program includes panel discussion “Growing Arctic cities, shrinking Arctic cities, melting Arctic Cities” which will focus on the challenges faced by the Arctic settlements. The panel is hosted by geographer Timothy Heleniak of Nordregio.

Call for abstracts is open until 10 March.

Deadline for abstracts has been extended until 10 March 2020. The topics include:

Gender and migration in the arctic Immigrants and the labour markets in the North The role of mass media in the integration of immigrants Cooperating the stateless Growing arctic cities, shrinking arctic cities, melting arctic cities Local languages, education: Integration of adult and youth Outward migration from the arctic

Conference website: www.arcticcentre.org/MIN2020

