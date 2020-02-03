We are pleased to announce a Session entitled "Chemical contaminants in polar and extreme environments" in the upcoming Society for Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry (SETAC) 8th World Congress to be held in Singapore 6-10 September 2020.

Session Co-chairs:

Hayley Hung (Environment and Climate Change Canada, Canada)

Lars-Otto Reiersen (UiT The Arctic University of Norway)

Yi-Fan Li (School of Environment/Polar Academy, Harbin Institute of Technology, China and UArctic-HIT-Training Centre)

We would like to invite you to submit a relevant abstract (max. 2500 characters including spaces) by the deadline of March 25, 2020 at https://singapore.setac.org/abstract-submission/.

Session Description

Chemical contaminants, such as persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and emerging chemicals of concern, can transport through the atmosphere, rivers and oceans reaching remote locations, including the Arctic, Antarctic and the Third Pole of Hindu Kush-Karakoram-Himalayan (HKKH) mountain region. While many of these contaminants have few local sources in the Arctic and Antarctic, some are detected at levels high enough to risk the health of the environment and humans. The polar environments are experiencing unprecedented changes with extreme sea ice retreat, melting snow and glacier, thawing permafrost and greater frequency of extreme weather events. These changes can lead to new and different sources of contaminants within and outside the Polar Regions, which may impact contaminant distribution and fate, and increase the exposure levels to the ecosystem and humans in these remote regions. In this session, we will explore the current status of contaminants; their transport pathways; reaction, degradation and multimedia partitioning processes; fate, trends and impacts on the polar environment, biota and humans; and how current and predicted changes in climate can affect contaminant distribution, trends and impacts. This session welcomes studies on all aspects of contaminants in the Arctic, Antarctic and Third Pole atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, terrestrial and freshwater/ marine biota, and humans. All research studies including field and laboratory observations, as well as studies on combined effects of multiple stressors, climate change and modeling studies are welcomed.

Please note that abstract submission before the March 25 deadline is free but a $50 non-refundable fee will be charged to handle submissions from between March 26 and April 1.

Please reply after you have made your decision at dr_li_yifan@163.com.

Looking forward to seeing you in Singapore!

Best Regards,



Hayley Hung, Environment and Climate Change Canada, hayley.hung@canada.ca

Lars-Otto Reiersen, University of Tromsø, lars.o.reiersen@uit.no

Yi-Fan Li, School of Environment/Polar Academy, Harbin Institute of Technology, China and UArctic-HIT-Training Centre, dr_li_yifan@163.com