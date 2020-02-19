Travel funding via IASSA and APECS is available for early career researchers in Arctic social sciences, Indigenous Arctic experts of all backgrounds and career stages, and scholars from remote Arctic communities. The 10th International Congress for Arctic Social Sciences is organized June 15-19, 2020 in Arkhangelsk, Russia.

Eligibility:

Early career researchers up to 5 years past PhD with an Arctic social sciences research focus (an allowance will be made for career breaks such as parental leave)

Indigenous Arctic experts of all backgrounds and career stages (defined as researchers and Indigenous knowledge holders who are of Arctic Indigenous heritage, in particular those represented by the Arctic Council Permanent Participants)

Scholars from remote Arctic communities: scholars residing in remote places may be given some funding (there is no definition of remoteness: justification needs to be made on a case by case basis as a part of the application)

Further criteria:

Active participation in the conference by e.g. presenting a poster or an oral presentation in one of the conference sessions, or being an invited speaker, or session convener etc.

The Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) will coordinate the application and distribution process of the funds provided by through various funding sources through the International Arctic Social Sciences Association (IASSA). Other partner organizations are encouraged to get in touch with the APECS International Directorate Office at info@apecs.is if you want to take advantage of having your early career travel funds for the conference distributed via this APECS-led application process.

These travel awards may only be able to cover part of the travel costs and the costs will be reimbursed after the meeting. Reimbursement instructions will be sent to the selected travel funding recipients.

Please submit your application via this online form by no later than 24 February 2020 at 15:00 GMT. Late applications will not be considered. No exceptions will be made.

Your application will be evaluated solely on the information you provide via the form. APECS will not accept other material via email (unless you were asked to provide additional material by the APECS Directorate). All questions are available on the first page. There is no second page with hidden questions. Note that several of the questions are designed so organizers know which funding source(s) you qualify for, so please answer all the questions as completely as possible. Should other funding become available with additional requirements, APECS will announce this and give applicants who have already submitted the opportunity to update their application form. Should you have problems accessing the online form, please contact info@apecs.is to receive a Word version of it.

If you have any questions please contact the APECS International Directorate Office at info@apecs.is and/or the IASSA Secretariat golosove@uni.edu