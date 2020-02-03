UArctic Congress 2020 call for session proposals closed on January 31 with 63 submissions. The result continues the success of previous UArctic Congresses held in 2016 in St. Petersburg, Russian Federation and in 2018 in Oulu and Helsinki, Finland.

Session proposals were suggested to all themes representing the priorities of Iceland’s Arctic Council chairmanship and to the theme highlighting the joint activities conducted among UArctic members and its Thematic Networks and Institutes. Proposals were received from 11 countries with largest numbers coming from Finland, USA, Iceland, Canada and Norway.

The next step is an evaluation to be conducted by the Congress Program Committee. In early March, all proposers will be informed about the decision. Successful session proposers will then be given until the end of April to finalize their session content with a list of confirmed speakers. The full program of the UArctic Congress is expected to be ready in August 2020.

UArctic Congress 2020 takes places in Reykjavik, Iceland from Oct 5-8, 2020 hosted by all UArctic higher education members in Iceland. The event is part of Iceland’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council and organized in conjunction with the Arctic Circle Assembly.

More information: congress.sessions@uarctic.org