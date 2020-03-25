Korea Polar Research Institute (KOPRI) is inviting the Asian Arctic research community to participate in its 2020 Arctic expedition. The cruise for the 2020 field season will be conducted aboard IBRV Araon, and consist of four legs covering different areas of the Arctic Ocean.

The “Asian Arctic Expedition on Araon” program utilizes this opportunity to provide berth to colleagues from the Asian region who are focusing on Arctic research.

The four legs will be taking place between July and October. The cruise schedule, including the port of embarkment and disembarkment, may be subject to change due to COVID-19 outbreak, weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

1st Leg: Departure from Incheon Harbor, Korea (July 13) – Bering Sea Expedition – Arrival at Dutch Harbor, Alaska, U.S. (July 22)

2nd Leg: Departure from Dutch Harbor, Alaska, U.S. (July 25) – Bering, Chukchi, East Siberian Sea Expedition – Arrival at Barrow, Alaska, U.S (August 23)

3rd Leg: Departure from Barrow, Alaska, U.S (August 25) – Beaufort Sea Expedition– Arrival at Nome, Alaska, U.S. (September 20)

4th Leg: Departure from Nome, Alaska, U.S. (September 21) – Arrival at Gwangyang Harbor (October 4)

The program is open to those affiliated with an academic institution in the Asian region other than Korea. Students and researchers as well as those who are working in the field related to the operation of icebreakers are welcome to submit their application.

Please refer to the attached call and application form for the details of the program. Further information and the application package can be found on the KOPRI website.

Application for the program is open until April 20, 2020 17:00 KST (GMT+9).