The Calotte Academy 2020 is planned to be organized on 31 May – 7 June (tbc.) 2020 in the European Arctic — Enontekiö and Inari, Finland; Kautokeino, Kirkenes and Svanvik, Norway; and Apatity and Nikel, Russia.

The theme of the 2020 Academy is "New and emerging trends of Arctic governance, geopolitics, geoeconomics, and science."

This travelling symposium will discuss Arctic issues and discourses in local, regional, pan-Arctic and global contexts, theoretically and holistically from many scientific and knowledge angles and multi/inter-disciplinary approaches, from academic and policy-oriented ones. This will be done from the perspectives of past(s), present(s) and in particular future(s), as well as from points of view of different stakeholders from indigenous peoples to business. Who are the involved actors, and to what extend are they involved in, and how do they help to develop pathways to plausible sustainable futures?

The focus of the 2020 Academy is inspired by the substantial, multidimensional and multitheoretical discussions and debates on perceptions of, and discourses on, the Arctic and Arctic politics in the previous (e.g. 2017, 2018, 2019) Academies’ sessions (see, Final Reports at https://calotte-academy.com/final-reports). This will be continued by exploring, analysing and brainstorming new and emerging trends of Arctic governance, such as environmental protection & resilience vis-a-vis economic activities, Arctic geopolitics, such as state sovereignty vis-a-vis internationalization, geoeconomics in the Arctic, such as tourism, as well as Arctic research for example on climate & climate change.

This is a call for papers for established researchers and early-career scientists (ECS), particularly PhD candidates and post-docs, with different academic and/or knowledge backgrounds to participate and present their work in the 2020 Calotte Academy. For early-career scientists the organizers will cover the costs of bus travel during the Academy, as well as accommodation, based on applications. Applications, incl. freely formulated funding applications should be submitted Online at: https://calotte-academy.com

The extended deadline for applications for funding — which should include an abstract (ca. 250350 words) and a short letter of intent — for PhD candidates and post-docs is 15 March, 2020.

More Information and Contact:

The Calotte Academy 2020 is organized by Institute for Atmospheric and Earth Research (INAR) at University of Helsinki and Sámi Education Institute (Finland); Luzin Institute for Economic Studies of RAS at Kola Science Center (Russia); in cooperation with Faculty of Social Sciences at University of Lapland, and the International Center for Reindeer Herding Husbandry (EALAT) (Norway) (tbc).

For more detailed information about the 2020 Calotte Academy, please contact with the cocoordinators: PhD candidate Gerald Zojer (e-mail: gerald.zojer@ulapland.fi), or PhD candidate Salla Kalliojärvi (e-mail: skallioj@gmail.com) at University of Lapland.

For more general information about the Calotte Academy, please contact the members of the Steering Group — Research director Lassi Heininen (e-mail: lassi.heininen@helsinki.fi), or Secretary General Hanna Lappalainen (e-mail: hanna.k.lappalainen@helsinki.fi), INAR at University of Helsinki; or Senior Researcher Ludmila Ivanova, Luzin Institute for Economic Studies of RAS (e-mail: ludmila_ivanova@mail.ru).