IASC's Announces Dr. Gerlis Fugmann as its Next Executive Secretary
Mon, Mar 30, 2020
Dr. Gerlis Fugmann comes to IASC with extensive experience in Arctic research and international organizations. She held the position of Executive Director of the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) since October 2013 based at the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) in Germany, and before at the UiT The Arctic University of Norway in Norway.