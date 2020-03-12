On the 3rd of March, 2020, in the hall of the Academic Council of Yakut State Agricultural Academy (further – the Academy), the 1st international seminar “Arctic Food Security” was held. Organizer of this scientific event was the Department of international and interregional cooperation of the Academy.

Purpose of the event is to develop students’ and academic staff’s skills on participating in scientific life of the Academy on international level, to improve foreign language skills, to exchange experience with foreign students.

Introduction speech was given to Konstantin Krivoshapkin, vice-rector of Science and Innovation. As Konstantin Krivoshapkin mentioned, the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is a unique region with extreme natural and climatic features, including food security and culture. He also mentioned necessity of such events, since the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is a unique region with extreme natural and climatic features, including food security and culture.

Participants of the seminar were students of Arctic Winter School of North-Eastern Federal University from Poland, Norway, Finland, including our bachelor and master students. Lecturers in English were:

Sidorov Andrei Andreevich, senior lecturer – “Technology of freeze-dried reindeer meat products with long-term storage”, department of animal-derived products processing technology and catering, the faculty of agricultural technologies Pudov Aleksei Grigorievich, candidate of philological sciences, associate professor – “Arctic frontier”, department of social and humanitarian disciplines, the faculty of economics; Stepanov Konstantin Maksimovich, doctor of agricultural sciences, associate professor, professor – “Creating specialized food products based on the use of arctic raw materials”, department of animal-derived products processing technology and catering, the faculty of agricultural technologies.

After lections foreign students visited educational and scientific testing laboratory (Egorova Angelina Innokentievna), as well as bioclonal and molecular-genetic laboratory (Lukina Fedora Alekseevna). Further there was a tour in hippodrome of the Academy (Kopylova Tatiana Vasilievna). All participants of the international seminar received personal participant’s certificates.

In the future, the department of international and interregional cooperation plans to hold a number of such international events.