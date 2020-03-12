As part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Local-scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience led by Dr. Jeff Birchall, this seminar will address the meaning of resilience, and the challenges faced by both urban and rural/remote communities.

The seminar will discuss some key elements that policy makers and stakeholders need for planning long-term adaptation responses, the ways in which effective integration of different knowledge systems can occur to inform and formulate policy, and a discussion around how community concerns, scientific research, and governance demands can meet on common ground.

This seminar is hosted in partnership with the Geography and Planning Students' Society (GAPSS) and UAlberta North. A free pizza lunch will be provided. See attached for further detail about the Seminar program and how to participate via ZOOM videoconference (from 9-11:30am).