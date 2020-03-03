An open seminar on Indigenous Education will discuss educational contexts of indigenous people in Greenland, Canada and Australia. The second part of the seminar includes the launch of the international book Indigenous postgraduate education: Intercultural perspectives.

The seminar will take place at the University of Lapland, Department of Education, and is hosted by ADVOST research project and UArctic Thematic Network Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity.

The first part of the seminar includes two presentations by visiting international experts. First, Professors Karen Trimmer from University of Southern Queensland (Australia) and Debra Hoven from Athabasca University (Canada) give an expert lecture about Supervision of Indigenous postgraduate students. They have a long experience about various kind of supervision tasks at higher education. Secondly, Head of Department and Associate professor Benedikte Brincker, Department of Sociology, University of Copenhagen (Denmark), will talk about how different forms of motivation influences attraction and attrition of school teachers working under extreme conditions – Case: East Greenland.

The book explores how Indigenous people may be better supported towards more equitable participation to undertake higher degree research postgraduate studies in higher education institutions internationally.

Open seminar and book launch at the University of Lapland, Rovaniemi

Wednesday March 11, 1000-1200, Room ss22

