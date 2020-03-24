PhD students Louise Andersen and Ivalu Mathiesen will present two ongoing PhD-projects which both study opportunities and challenges in the Greenlandic primary School system from both a subject matter and pedagogical perspective. The first project focus on the school experiences of school-children and how these might have an impact on their understanding of school and education. The other project studies language teaching in Greenlandic. Furthermore, they will end the presentation with a discussion about the lack of and need for research in the Greenlandic primary School system.

The webinar will be held on 30th of March, at 14.00 Greenlandic time (UTC -2). Please check your local time here. The webinar will be streamed online through Adobe Connect. The recording will be published afterwards in the Online Resource Centre, where you can find the previous network webinar recordings and more. All webinars are open access, so anybody interested is welcome to join!

The webinar is part of activities of UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education and UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education. The networks will have another joint webinar on 6th of May, 2020. More information on that is available here.