The International Association of Universities (IAU) is closely monitoring the various impacts of COVID-19 on the higher education community. [ original article ]

IAU has developed a Resources page (PDF format updated 9 April 2020) to keep our Members and the HE community at large abreast of the latest developments regarding the outbreak. We know institutions around the world are taking critical measures to respond to the current situation. This Resources page will be updated regularly as we gather more information from our Members and from the broader higher education community.

If you are an IAU Member institution or organisation and have information about your response to Covid-19 that you would like us to share on IAU website, please email it to: s.andriambololo@iau-aiu.net.

