The UArctic Philanthropy Manager will work closely with its leadership and partners to define, lead and execute philanthropic fundraising activities and programs for the non-profit UArctic Association (50-75%), the Arctic Circle (25-50%), and collaborations between the two.

The University of the Arctic (UArctic) is seeking an experienced, mission-driven fundraising professional with demonstrated results in annual and major giving, special events, grants, and donor stewardship in the non-profit sector. The Philanthropy Manager must share in the values of UArctic and have a passion for the Arctic, the people who live there, and the issues impacting the region (https://www.uarctic.org/about-uarctic/).

The position is hosted by the Institute of International Affairs, Centre for Arctic Studies at the University of Iceland. We are looking for someone to join our diverse team with a flexible remote work arrangement, combining onsite work in Reykjavík, Iceland and a home base. The position is funded for three years by UArctic.

About UArctic

UArctic is a cooperative network of universities, colleges, research institutes, and other organizations concerned with education and research in and about the circumpolar North. UArctic builds and strengthens collective resources and collaborative infrastructure that enable member institutions to better serve their constituents and their regions. Through cooperation in education, research, and outreach, human capacity in the North is enhanced, viable communities and sustainable economies are promoted, and global partnerships are forged.

Since its founding in 1998, UArctic has been funded primarily by government support, membership fees, and in-kind contributions from its members. In 2018-2019, UArctic began laying the groundwork to diversify its revenue through the addition of private, philanthropic fundraising. With the foundation now laid, UArctic is seeking a Philanthropy Manager to work closely with its leadership and partners to define, lead and execute philanthropic fundraising activities and programmes for the non-profit UArctic Association (50-75%), partner organization Arctic Circle (25-50%), and collaborations between the two.

About the position

The Philanthropy Manager will strategically drive the contributed support and financial growth of UArctic, in a close collaboration with the Vice-President Finance, Development & Engagement and the Vice-President Organization, as well as the steering committee of representatives from the boards of UArctic and the partner organization Arctic Circle.

The primary duties of the Philanthropy Manager will include the creation and management of UArctic’s integrated long-term Philantropic fundraising strategy, implementation of an agreement of shared fundraising priorities between UArctic and Arctic Circle, designing fundraising programmes, building an international donor base, identifying and cultivating major gift prospects (corporations, individuals, trusts and foundations), creating and maintaining a prospect research function and management system, and building high-level relationships internationally with donors and potential donors.

Read the full job description and position requirements here

Skills/qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent combination of education/related experience in business, marketing or non-profit leadership, or equivalent professional qualifications

Master's Degree is preferred

Fundraising experience within the non-profit sector

Experience of networking

Extensive experience in a prominent fundraising position: Preferred

Good cooperative and social skills, ability to work both independently and in a team

Good organizational skills

Ability to travel

Excellent written and spoken communication skills in English

Selection process

Deadline for applications is May 15, 2020.

Employment: 80-100%

Terms of Contract: 3 years

The Philantrophy Manager is expected to start on August 1, 2020. This is a temporary position.

Applications should be submitted via the Icelandic State Recruitment portal. Applications are to include an application letter, CV and references. All applications will be valid for six months after the deadline closes.

Wage Agreements: Association of University Teachers

University of Iceland is committed to promoting equality and diversity in all fields and strives to be at the forefront in all areas of equality. Therefore we encourage all groups to apply.

Contact

Jón Gunnar Ólafsson, Acting Director, Institute of International Affairs and Centre for Arctic Studies, University of Iceland, jgo@hi.is, +354 525 5262

Sheila Downer, Vice-President Finance, Development and Engagement, UArctic, vp_finance@uarctic.org

About the Host Institution

The Centre for Arctic Studies is run under the auspices of the Institute of International Affairs at the University of Iceland. The Centre is interdisciplinary and coordinates Arctic research within the University of Iceland. The Centre organizes conferences and open lectures, facilitates and supports research and teaching on Arctic issues, takes on service projects and builds and maintains networks of Arctic experts, both within Iceland and internationally. Among the ongoing projects is the organization of the UArctic Congress 2020 in cooperation with UArctic and its Icelandic member institutions, the Icelandic Chairmanship of the Arctic Council, and the Arctic Circle.