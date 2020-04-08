The IPS has a full-time position available for an advisor who can demonstrate a professional background and relevant experience and who is ready to take on a diverse portfolio of tasks while working in a multicultural and multilingual environment. [ See posting at Arctic Council website ]

The Indigenous Peoples` Secretariat (IPS) is an entity within the Arctic Council Secretariat with its own board and a designated budget and work plan. The main task for the IPS is to facilitate the participation of Indigenous Peoples' organizations (Aleut International Association, Arctic Athabaskan Council, Gwich’in Council International, Inuit Circumpolar Council, Russian Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North and the Saami Council) in the work of the Arctic Council. The IPS has a staff of two people, one Executive secretary and one advisor.

See full details from the Arctic Council website