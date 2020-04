Arctic Ambassador of Kingdom of Denmark Thomas Winkler gave an influential video interview during the first meeting of the UArctic Assembly on the importance of Arctic Cooperation, Education and Connectivity.

UArctic brings teachers, professionals, researches and young people from all over Arctic together and that has enormous value for the development of the Arctic maintaining peace and stability and cooperation in the Arctic. UArctic place a role in bringing people of the Arctic together and that is incredibly valuable.

Is it important to support and improve e-learning and e-research possibilities to strengthen education and research connectivity in the Arctic.