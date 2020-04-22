Research in the Centre for Arctic Gas Hydrate, Climate, and Environment (CAGE) focuses on the role of the Arctic Ocean gas hydrate in the context of environmental and climate issues.

UiT The Arctic University of Norway invites applications for a PhD position in physical oceanography. This full-time, four-year position will be located in Tromsø, Norway.

Understanding methane bubble evolution and transport in the water column will help elucidating methane seepage influence on the benthic and pelagic environment and atmospheric climate gas composition. The successful candidate will estimate bubble size distributions from image analysis and acoustic measurements, and will incorporate an existing process-based model into a high-resolution 3-D model to understand the transport of dissolved and free methane.

The position requires a Master’s degree in physical oceanography or relevant field, and the successful candidate must have experience in numerical modeling. Some experience in signal processing would be beneficial. The fellow is expected to apply an interdisciplinary approach and to interact with sedimentary geologists, biogeochemists, biologists, and oceanographers within and among working groups in CAGE.

Application deadline: 29 April 2020

For more information on the position and to apply, see the complete position description.