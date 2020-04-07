An NSF funded postdoc in the Atwood lab at Utah State University is available starting in fall of 2020. The successful applicant will also work closely with the Beard Lab at Utah State University and the Waring Lab at Imperial College-London.

We seek an enthusiastic and inquisitive postdoc who is interested in understanding the role of herbivory, climate change, and wetland ecology and management in affecting carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas (carbon dioxide and methane) exchange in wetlands of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta in Alaska. The project will focus on waterfowl impacts on vegetation and implications of atmospheric exchange. This study does not focus on waterfowl themselves but instead on the ecosystem services and values of coastal wetlands in Alaska, knowledge of which is fundamental to conserving these and other coastal systems.

Utah State University is a highly selective, public, land-grant university and is classified as a Carnegie R1 Research University. The main campus is located in Logan, a community of 100,000 people. Logan is 85 miles north of Salt Lake City in scenic Cache Valley, a semi-rural mountain basin with nearby ski resorts, lakes, rivers, and mountains providing many recreational opportunities. The area has a low cost of living and provides a high quality of life. For more information on Logan see http://www.tourcachevalley.com.

Required Qualifications: A PhD in ecology, soil microbiology, biological sciences, biogeochemistry or other closely related environmental science field with quantitative abilities and self-motivation. Required skills: Supervising field crews, programming experience in R, fieldwork experience in ecology, especially in wetlands, experience with LiCORs or other greenhouse gas analyzers, greenhouse gas data analysis. Because of the successful applicant will spend two summers in a remote research camp on coastal western Alaska, we seek applicants with experience driving boats and snowmobiles, and living in remote field sites for extended periods of time. In your cover letter, please describe your experience or willingness to gain these experiences, and live in a remote area.

Review of applications will begin on May 1, 2020 and continue until the position is filled. The appointment will preferably begin on or before Sept 1, 2020, with an initial commitment of two years, but could be extended contingent upon performance and the availability of funding. A competitive salary and full benefits package will be offered.

All applications

In your application, please include:

1. A cover letter that explains how your research and experience aligns with the skills and research activities listed above 2. A CV or resume 3. A list of three professional references and their contact information.

For any questions, contact Trisha Atwood: trisha.atwood@usu.edu