On April 10, 2020, official order was signed by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation to rename the Yakutsk State Agricultural Academy. Now the Academy has received the status of the University and will be called the Federal State Budgetary Educational Institution of Higher Education " Arctic State Agrotechnological University ".

In 2019 the Academy ranked 1st place among agricultural universities of the Far East and 32nd in Russia, increasing the rating by 20 points compared to 2017. The main goal of the new university is improving the quality of personnel training for agro-industrial complex of the entire Arctic, training and preparing professional staff who are competitive in labor market.

“Changes in status and name of the university, first of all, are associated with the expansion of the training areas for specialists of educational organization - we train not only specialists in the agricultural industry, but also in forestry complex, land management, agronomy and veterinary medicine. Arctic State Agrotechnological University will be a center of Arctic agrarian education on international level” commented Ivan Sleptsov, University Rector.