The webinar focused on using embedded ePortfolio in Bachelor of Education programme. The presentation, titled "From thinking about what I bring to University study, to showing I’m ready to join the profession: embedded ePortfolio in a Bachelor of Education (Early Childhood & Primary)", was held by Associate Professor Jennifer Munday, Albury Wodonga Campus, Charles Sturt University, Australia.

The webinar recording is now available in the YouTube Channel of the networks, as well as in the Online Resource Centre. The presentation slides are available here.

Charles Sturt University is a member of UNESCO/UNITWIN Network Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity. Webinar was organised in collaboration with UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education and UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education.