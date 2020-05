Join the webinar on Tuesday afternoons at 14-15 CEST to hear captivating stories about Arctic research stations and science done at them with support from INTERACT Trans-National Access . The first webinar is on Tue 12 May.

Each webinar consists of two 30 min popular science presentations, and they are open for everyone to attend.

Presentations on Tue 12 May:

Kees Wanders, University of Bath: Introducing a fledgling project -Genomics of population structure in Arctic-breeding waders

Harry Penn, Arctic Institute of North America: Kluane Lake Research Station, Canada

Link to the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/793501200

Webinar Facebook page

Welcome to listen the Stories of Arctic Science and Stations!