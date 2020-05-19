The following questions will be discussed:
- psychological and pedagogical support for special and inclusive education of children with cognitive, speech and emotional impairments and behavioral disorders
- modern technologies for special and inclusive education of children with special educational needs
- psychological and pedagogical support for parents of children with special educational needs
- state and prospects of special and inclusive education
The conference is held by:
- Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation,
- Ministry of Education and Science of Arkhangelsk Region,
- Department of Education of Arkhangelsk Municipal Authorities,
- Public Council of Base Institution of CIS-states for Training, Retraining and Professional Development of Teachers and Specialists in Inclusive and Special Education,
- Northern (Arctic) Federal University named after M.V. Lomonosov (Higher School of Psychology, Pedagogy and Physical Education, Department of Special Education and Psychology).
Please send your applications and questions: spipArctic@narfu.ru
Application and abstract submission deadline - October 24, 2020.
If it is impossible to meet in Arkhangelsk due to the epidemiological situation, the conference will be organized online.