The conference “Special and Inclusive Education in Euro-Arctic Region” will take place in Arkhangelsk (Russia) on November 24, 2020. The Conference is devoted to 10 th anniversary of Northern (Arctic) Federal University and 20 th anniversary of special teachers’ training in Arkhangelsk.

The following questions will be discussed:

psychological and pedagogical support for special and inclusive education of children with cognitive, speech and emotional impairments and behavioral disorders

modern technologies for special and inclusive education of children with special educational needs

psychological and pedagogical support for parents of children with special educational needs

state and prospects of special and inclusive education

The conference is held by:

Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation,

Ministry of Education and Science of Arkhangelsk Region,

Department of Education of Arkhangelsk Municipal Authorities,

Public Council of Base Institution of CIS-states for Training, Retraining and Professional Development of Teachers and Specialists in Inclusive and Special Education,

Northern (Arctic) Federal University named after M.V. Lomonosov (Higher School of Psychology, Pedagogy and Physical Education, Department of Special Education and Psychology).

Please send your applications and questions: spipArctic@narfu.ru

Application and abstract submission deadline - October 24, 2020.

If it is impossible to meet in Arkhangelsk due to the epidemiological situation, the conference will be organized online.