University of Alaska Fairbanks One Health Team wants to reach out with a program opportunity for students that want to deepen their understanding of One Health and incorporate the paradigm and problem-solving skills into their future careers.

Many, perhaps most, of the challenges that residents of the Circumpolar North will face in the future are in the realm of One Health – the intersection and interdependence of human, animal, and environmental health. Creating solutions to these challenges will require those who are knowledgeable about One Health concepts, can communicate effectively across cultures and educational backgrounds, can bring together stakeholders and disciplinary experts, and can utilize a variety of problem-solving skills that lead to effective mitigation plans emphasizing adaptation and resilience.

The Masters in One Health at UAF provides training and, most importantly, practice in those specific areas. It is a unique interdisciplinary degree that requires an understanding and integration of science, culture, history, communication, and more. There is no other degree like it in Alaska or the Circumpolar North.

All of the courses in the program will be available via online delivery starting this Fall. More details of our unique program are provided in the attached letter and brochure.

See more of the program and its mission statements here.

Email Hannah Robinson at hrobinson3@alaska.edu with any questions about joining the program.

UAF Center for One Health Research (COHR)