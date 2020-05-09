Pskov State University is authorized to conduct state testing in Russian as foreign language (hereinafter - “the TORFL test”) in Russia and abroad. We suggest you consider the possibility of widening the scope of joint activities through the TORFL test arrangement for foreign citizens studying Russian in your city.

Nowadays the state system of the TORFL test is the most authoritative way to confirm the proficiency level of Russian as a foreign language. The system is built with a focus on the Common European Framework of References (CEFR). It allows confirming competence in Russian in one of the six international levels from A1 to C2.

The TORFL test certificates are recognized in the vast majority of foreign countries and can be used for a number of practical purposes. So, the TORFL test certificates give additional points in the ranking of applicants entering Russian universities for undergraduate and graduate programs in Russian. Moreover, the possibility of obtaining an international state model certificate motivates students to study Russian at your organization, at Pskov State University courses or through individual study.

TRKI is an independent recognized assessment that confirms real knowledge of Russian as a foreign language. So, the state system of the TORFL test can also be used as an entrance examination and final testing for your students.

The advantages of cooperation with Pskov State University in the field of the TORFL test are the following:

- high-quality and relevant control measuring materials;

- full and constant support from Pskov State University;

- the shortest time for issuing certificates;

- the most affordable cost of testing among all testing organizations;

- an individual approach.

We invite you to cooperation in this area. We are sure that together we will be able to achieve significant success in the field of promoting and developing interest in the Russian studying and teaching in the Arctic region.

To discuss the details of collaboration, as well as financial conditions you can contact the Director of the Language Testing Center Ksenia Starygina by e-mail 1testing.pskov@gmail.com or by phone +7 (925) 119-32-44.