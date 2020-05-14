The Arctic Future Challenge is an innovation competition for young entrepreneurs across the Arctic, launched by the Governments of Denmark, Greenland, Faroe Islands and Iceland.

The competition is based upon a detailed framework to encourage youth participating or interested in participating in entrepreneurship a forum to showcase the businesses, or business concepts. The competition will be completed as an award show taking place at the Arctic Circle Assembly Conference in Iceland in October 2020.

Target group:

Youth ages 18-29 years living in and/or studying in an educational institution or operating a business in the Arctic Regions of the 8 Arctic States: Canada, Finland, Greenland & the Faroe Islands (the Kingdom of Denmark), Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Supported through funding from Governments of Denmark, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Iceland have chosen to acknowledge youth as a key political priority.

Who can participate:

1. Arctic Youth Founder of the Year

Are you an entrepreneur in the Arctic? Are you between 18-29 years of age? Have you started a business of your own? Do you want to get to know other youth entrepreneurs from the Arctic like yourself? Do you want to win a prize to boost your business with mentoring to take your business to the next level? If your answer is yes to any of the questions above, this might be a great opportunity for YOU!

2. Arctic Youth Startup of the Year

Are you between 18-29 years of age? Have you started a business of your own or been a part of starting a business? Do you want to get to know other youth entrepreneurs from the Arctic like yourself? Do you want to win a prize to boost your business with mentoring to take your business to the next level? If your answer is yes to any of the questions above, this might be a great opportunity for YOU!

3. Best Arctic Youth Business Concept

Are you a student in the Arctic? Are you enrolled in an educational institution, between 18-29 years of age and have a business idea? You need some guidance in getting it off the ground? Do you want to win a prize to boost your business with mentoring to take your business to the next level? If your answer is yes to any of the questions above, this might be a great opportunity for YOU!

How to nominate or get nominated:

It is really simple! If you know of a great youth entrepreneur or startup who you think should be nominated, simply visit www.arcticfuturechallenge.org and click Nominate! The form only asks for their contact information and where they live in the Arctic region. Best part of all, you can also nominate yourself and apply if you think you are the best fit to represent your Arctic country! Please note you can nominate or apply to all categories of which criteria is met.

Please note that nomination close by June 12.

There will be three national winners selected, one from each category, who will have the chance to attend the Arctic Circle Assembly conference in Iceland in October 2020 for the Arctic Future Challenge Regional Grand Finale, flights and accommodation paid. The three Regional winners will each be receiving a cash prize of DKK 25,000 and mentoring tailored to the future business ventures!

For more information on the initiative, key competition dates, about the participation, and about the competition process, please see www.arcticfuturechallenge.org.