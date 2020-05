The Migration in the North 2020 Conference​ is postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and will be organised as a virtual conference in the autumn 2020. The new dates will be informed later.

The conference is a part of series of activities of UArctic Thematic network on Arctic Migration.

For more information visit the conference website.

For additional information about the conference, please contact:

Kalle Autti, coordinator

Tel. +358 (0)40 6598002

Email: kaautti[at]ulapland.fi