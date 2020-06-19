Dear students and young researchers! From the 6 th of July to 20 th of July Arctic State Agrotechnological University holds Online International Scientific Summer School – 2020 on the theme: “Sustainable development of rural areas under conditions of global climate change”

The Purpose of Online International Scientific Summer School-2020 is to obtain new knowledge, form professional communication skills, broaden outlook, increase qualification, establish professional contacts with leading Russian and international specialists, HEIs, write scientific articles on research themes.

Short abstract. Undergraduates, graduates, postgraduates, and young researchers have unique opportunity for online participation in summer school and increasing knowledge.

The program consists of lectures, workshop/practical courses, and online exhibitions, which allow forming professional and interpersonal competences for students.

International team of lecturers in the summer school was formed of professional of the highest level – leading national and international researches, representatives from government authorities.

Conditions for participation in Online International Scientific Summer School-2020:

- it is necessary to fill out the participant’s online registration form (google link - https://forms.gle/VwtTjzBcLVVzMc517) before July 1, 2020.

Organizers will be glad to see you among the participants and the most advanced undergraduates and postgraduate students, as well as professional practitioners. For more information, please contact: arctic@agatu.ru

Working languages: Russian, English