The webinar introduces the first fully co-designed European Polar Research Programme as the main result of the EU-PolarNet project to you. The European Polar Research Programme is the outcome of a five-year process of co-designing and developing a future research agenda for Europe. It represents a bottom-up community effort, which is building on the challenges and needs raised by all who are affected by the ongoing changes in the Polar Regions. It has been designed using a truly transdisciplinary approach and it aims to bridge the knowledge gaps in and between natural and social sciences, the economy and society in the Polar Regions.

The webinar recording is available here.